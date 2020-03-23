Latest News

Mass. orders nonessential businesses to close

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that are not essential to close or work from home.

It’s similar to orders already in place in New York State.

The businesses and organizations must close physical work places to workers, customers, and the general public starting at noon on Tuesday through noon on Tuesday, April 7.

Restaurants, bars and other such establishments can continue offering food for takeout or delivery.

The Governor provided a list of what’s considered essential services on the state’s website.

