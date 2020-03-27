Mass. issues new travel guidelines to help stem coronavirus

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts has instituted new travel guidelines to help prevent new cases of the coronavirus from coming into the state.

Beginning Friday, anyone arriving in Massachusetts is ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days. Visitors displaying symptoms are asked not to travel to the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke Friday on how he’s getting the message out to travelers.

“To help deliver this message, travelers entering Massachusetts will be given information flyers instructing them of the 14-day quarantine at our major transportation hubs.”

There will also be electronic signs posted along the Mass Turnpike.

Healthcare workers, public safety, transportation workers, and those deemed essential are exempt from the order.

LATEST STORIES: