Mass. extends income tax filing deadline

BOSTON (NEWS10) — People living in Massachusetts now have more time to file their state income taxes.

Gov. Charlie Baker authorized the extension in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline for filing and payment has moved from April 15 to July 15. The extension is automatic and does not require anyone to fill out any additional paperwork.

The move now matches the new federal filing deadline, which was also changed in response to the coronavirus.

Baker said on Friday:

“We are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years.”

LATEST STORIES: