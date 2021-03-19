Mass. COVID Dashboard: 27 new deaths, 1,857 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 newly confirmed deaths and 1,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,850 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,714,455 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,060,875 tests were first time tests and 12,653,580 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,225 new individuals have tested positive with 608,159 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.93%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 592 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 98 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Thursday, 84.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,187 medical/surgical beds with 889 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 68 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,857

Total Cases: 574,135

Estimated Active Cases: 25,630

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 16,426

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 84

Total Cases: 34,183

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,063

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 268

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 156

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,816

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,407

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,943

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 276

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,082

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: