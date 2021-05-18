Masks off in Massachusetts: Hospitals, schools, prison, shelters, public transit excluded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks are coming off in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that in just under two weeks, on May 29, they won’t be needed at all in most places.

After 13 months, residents can finally take their masks off and NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield spoke with people who are excited and not that hesitant.

“I think it’s a good thing I think everybody is ready to go back outside I don’t think anybody else is wearing a mask right now,” Nisha Patel of Cambridge said.

In just 12 days, all residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need a mask in most indoor places. This means there’s no need for a face covering in the grocery store, the office, restaurants, or gyms. Major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Starbucks, and Costco already announced a mask is not needed in stores.

“I think it’s probably something we all have to get used to probably the first couple of times will be weird, but I think everyone has been looking forward to getting back to as normal as we can,” Danielle Kneppers of Longmeadow said.

There are some exceptions to this rule:

Health care settings: This included nursing homes hospitals and physician offices.

Schools and daycare centers

Prison

Homeless shelters

Public transportation: Buses, trains, and rideshares

Governor Baker said he will continue to follow CDC guidance for masks on public transportation and enforcement of who’s vaccinated will be based on personal reasonability.

Businesses do have the authority to permit a mask if they chose, so in that case, you’ll need a mask. Remember, this doesn’t start until May 29.