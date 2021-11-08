Mask mandate goes into effect for Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Board of Health (BOH) has issued a mask directive for the City of Pittsfield. The directive requires masks or face coverings to worn indoors in public spaces.

The directive also orders food service employees to wear masks while serving customers, both indoors and outdoors. The BOH said disposable surgical/procedural masks, N-95s, elastomeric masks and cloth masks are permitted. Masks with exhale valves are not allowed.

The directive lists a few exemptions to the mandate including:

Children under 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance or anyone who cannot wear a mask for underlying health reasons do not have to wear a mask

Masks can be taken off at restaurants and bars only while seated or drinking

Employees in shared office spaces are not required to mask if social distancing of six feet or more

Performers who are singing and/or playing brass or wind instruments are not required to wear masks but must adhere to social distancing of at least 10 feet from any member of the public

The BOH cited the delta variants as accounting for about 99% of positive cases in Massachusetts, most elementary students not being vaccinated and community transmission of the virus as factors for implementing the mask mandate.

The BOH is also asking all businesses and other public spaces to have a sign to wear masks. This is the signage released by the BOH to be posted around the city:

(Pittsfield BOH)

“Non-compliance with this directive, the City of Pittsfield Board of Health under their authority may implement more strict rules and regulations of this directive that may include fines for non-compliance and further action that may include suspension and revocation of permits issued by the Board of Health,” said the directive.

Pittsfield is also encouraging community members to:

Get vaccinated and stay at home if showing signs of symptoms

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have new or unexplained symptoms, before and after traveling

and/or if you have been exposed. If at risk of exposure, call and schedule a test at 1-855-BMC-LINK

This directive was voted on by its Pittsfield Board of Health members at their meeting on November 3 and is to remain in effect until further notice. The status of the directive will be reviewed monthly at Pittsfield BOH meetings.

View the full directive below: