Mask mandate eases in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The outdoor mask mandate eases in Massachusetts Friday but that doesn’t mean face coverings are gone for good. The mask mandate is basically reverting back to its original version, where masks are still required within six feet of people outside.

Governor Baker says masks are no longer required outdoors as long as you are socially distanced, regardless if you are vaccinated or not. Masks must still be worn indoors at public spaces at all times and at large sports venues. The CDC specifies that fully vaccinated people are safe to not wear a mask outside anymore unless in large crowds.

They say unvaccinated people are safe to walk, run, or bike outdoors as well as attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated people safely. They should wear a mask when gathering with a mixed group of vaccinated people and when dining outdoors with people from different households. Those fully vaccinated are safe to do both without wearing a mask.

The CDC says you are fully vaccinated either two weeks after your second dose of a two-shot vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose vaccine.

