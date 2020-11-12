Massachusetts Salvation Army to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ drive virtually

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Salvation Army continues its annual Northampton “Fill the Boot” Drive mission.

The boot drive is going virtual to adapt to the pandemic restriction. Their fundraising goal remains at $2,500 in order to continue providing services to Veterans throughout the year.

The Salvation Army’s support for Veterans began with doughnuts and coffee for soldiers during World War One. They serve hundreds of thousands of Veterans in need across the country each year.