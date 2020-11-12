Massachusetts Salvation Army to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ drive virtually

Massachusetts News

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Salvation Army continues its annual Northampton “Fill the Boot” Drive mission.

The boot drive is going virtual to adapt to the pandemic restriction. Their fundraising goal remains at $2,500 in order to continue providing services to Veterans throughout the year.

The Salvation Army’s support for Veterans began with doughnuts and coffee for soldiers during World War One. They serve hundreds of thousands of Veterans in need across the country each year.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report