Markey talks infrastructure package in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Sen. Ed Markey addressed housing opportunities in Holyoke Wednesday as Washington continues to debate a nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Markey said we are in the midst of a housing crisis and that the federal government must invest heavily in infrastructure to create more housing opportunities in western Massachusetts.

Markey visited Lyman Terrace Housing Wednesday afternoon, where he was joined by Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy, State Senator John Velis. He applauded the work that was done to prevent the demolition of the apartment complex a decade ago, and how they renovated all the units. He said there will be more success stories like this as long as enough funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.