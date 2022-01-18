Man injured, dog killed in Pittsfield MA shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Sunday January 16 at approximately 10:43 p.m. members of the Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) responded to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue for a report of shots fired. When arriving on scene, officers discovered both a man and a dog had been shot. Other evidence of a shooting was also located.

The man was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries, which are considered non-life threatening. PPD officers tried to transport the injured animal to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital but the dog sadly succumbed to its injuries during transport.

Several suspects are believed to have been involved in this incident. Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Matos PPD at (413) 448-9700 x576. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).