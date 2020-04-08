Live Now
MA State Police Academy moving to online training

Massachusetts News
BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and moving to accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The academy’s current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers “in the very near future.”

No trainees or academy staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Massachusetts State Police said the pandemic has increased the need for public safety personnel as troopers help support local police and protect testing sites.

