MA Public Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts official has tested positive for COVID-19.
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel released a statement Friday night stating she has the illness.
“I want to notify the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was tested Thursday night and received the results back today from the State Public Health Laboratory. As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild. I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home, while continuing to carry out my work responsibilities remotely. The Department of Public Health offices will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.
I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19.”Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH
Earlier on Friday, state officials said the total number of positive cases in Massachusetts was 3,240, and 35 residents had died from the virus. Over 29,000 have been tested.
