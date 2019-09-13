MA proposed bill would require hotels train staff to identify signs of human trafficking

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts lawmakers are now taking steps to bring the issue of human trafficking to light.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require hotels and motels to train staff to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

One of the first lines of defense are the maids who clean the rooms victims are being housed in.

“When you empty the trash and someone has been in the room less than 24 hours and there’s probably, you know, six to eight used condoms in the trash, that is a sign that people are being trafficked in that hotel room.”

New York is among five states that have already passed similar bills. Many are now hoping Massachusetts becomes the sixth.