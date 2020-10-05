‘Low-risk’ western Massachusetts moving to next phase of COVID reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — All low-risk communities in Massachusetts will move on to phase three, step two of reopening Monday.

Springfield is western Massachusetts’ only high-risk community, so they cannot move forward until they are out of the high-risk designation for three weeks.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Tuesday that would move certain Massachusetts communities into the next phase of reopening.

With the new order, indoor performance and outdoor venues will open with 50% capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Movie theaters, museums, and gyms can also operate under those guidelines. Roller rinks and laser tag can also open with a capacity of 50% and fitting rooms will also be available.

The outdoor limit will increase to 100 people in public spaces and regular event venues for low-risk communities. In higher-risk communities, outdoor events are still limited to 50 people.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 346 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 39 cases, Berkshire County had 27 cases, and Franklin County had 12 cases.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES