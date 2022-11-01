PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be hosting a Thankful Food Drive in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Center and MountainOne. The food drive will run from November 1 through November 23. Donations will benefit the South Congregational Church and St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantries.

Drop-offs will be accepted at the following locations:

413Shirts (1595 East Street)

Adelson & Company PC (100 North Street)

Berkshire Art Center (141 North Street)

Berkshire Athenaeum (1 Wendell Avenue)

Berkshire County Arc Main Office (395 South Street)

Berkshire Family YMCA (292 North Street)

Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center (137 North Street)

Berkshire Museum (39 South Street)

Berkshire Roots (501A Dalton Avenue)

Berkshire Running Center (5 Cheshire Road Suite 119)

Berkshire Theatre Group (111 South Street)

Berkshire United Way (200 South Street)

BFAIR (39 Willis Street)

Carr Hardware (547 North Street)

City Hall (70 Allen Street)

Clock Tower (Berkshire Eagle Building)

Cooper Center/Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (1 Fenn Street)

Elegant Stitches (237 First Street)

Guidewire, Inc. Office (34 Depot Street)

Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners, Inc. (50 Depot Street in Dalton)

Holiday Inn & Suites (1 West Street)

Lee Bank Pittsfield Branch (75 North Street)

Mana Crypt Gaming Center (139 West Housatonic Street)

MountainOne (South Street and Silver Lake offices)

Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort (95 East Street)

Paul Rich & Sons (242 North Street)

RSVP (16 Bartlett Avenue)

ServiceNet (141 North Street, lower level)

Solutions Community Connections Program (1450 West Housatonic Street)

Soma’s Aromas (81 East Street)

This & That Sports (128 Fenn Street)

Wayfair (75 South Church Street)

Witch Slapped (78 North Street)

Wolfson Center/Barrington Stage Company (122 North Street)