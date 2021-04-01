Governor Baker visits vaccination site in Chelsea, provides COVID-19 update

CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a vaccination site at the at the La Colaborativa headquarters in Chelsea and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Chelsea City​ Manager Thomas Ambrosino, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President & CEO Manny Lopes and La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega to tour the vaccination site at the La Colaborativa headquarters in Chelsea and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials provided a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the La Colaborativa vaccination site.

According to Governor Baker, Massachusetts will receive about 100,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The first major increase in vaccine shipments so far.

Governor Baker announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth won’t just be getting additional doses for the site in Boston. We will also see an increase in single-shot vaccines at community health centers, local hospitals, and mass vaccination sites.

“If you think about all of the people who you can serve with one dose and not have to schedule a second dose and take up a second seat at some point later on it basically doubles the amount of capacity that’s available,” the governor said.

A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday.

After news broke of the vaccine’s quality check failing, the Baker administration released the following statement to 22News:

“At this time, the Administration has not received any notice of delay in shipment of J&J vaccine to the Commonwealth from the federal government, and this week received 383,000 doses as part of the state allocation from the federal government of Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J doses. This news does not impact current appointments or allocations for any sites statewide and we remain prepared to work collaboratively with the federal government to avoid any disruption in vaccine shipments.” Kate Reilly, COVID-19 Command Center COVID-19 RESPONSE COMMAND CENTER SPOKESPERSON

It was not immediately clear where those 11 million doses originated, but J&J has been shipping finished vaccines from its factory in the Netherlands to the U.S.