Governor Baker provides COVID-19 vaccination update in Worcester

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visited a vaccination site in Worcester and provided an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker was joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez​ and Family Health Center of Worcester President & CEO Lou Brady to tour the vaccination site at Family Health Center of Worcester and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination. 

Officials provided a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the Family Health Center of Worcester located on 26 Queen Street

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire