PITTSFIELD, M.A. (WTEN) – Families in Pittsfield had their day brightened when the Guardian Life Insurance Company teamed up with the New Moon Lodge of Freemasons to hand out free goody bags.
The Summer Activity Kits were handed out to children between the ages of six and 12. The kits contained candy, puzzles, stickers and water toys.
Organizers say 500 kits were distributed on Sunday.
LATEST STORIES
- Alternative Baseball wants to expand in the capital region
- Schenectady Police investigating shots fired incident
- Life insurance company hands summer activity kits to families
- WATCH: Kanye West holds his first official campaign rally
- Investigation launched into attacks on St. Lawrence Law Enforcement