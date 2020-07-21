Legislative panel begins investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (SHNS) – A 17-member legislative panel will be looking into the Covid-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Several of the lawmakers appointed to the panel told me that they want to know what can be done to prevent an outbreak like the one we saw just a few months ago. Coronavirus tore through the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, taking the lives of at least 76 veterans living inside.

The governor, the state attorney general, and now the legislature, have launched investigations to find out what happened when the virus was first detected inside the facility.

“I think more than anything we want to find out the truth, what went wrong obviously, what could’ve been done potentially to be better prepared for a pandemic,” Senator Welch said.

Many of the members on the legislative panel are from western Massachusetts, and they will be allowed to use subpoena power during their investigation.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES