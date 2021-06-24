Lawmakers push back on proposed 2-month Massachusetts tax holiday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — During a press conference on Wednesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state expects to see a budget surplus when the 2021 fiscal year comes to a close on June 30.

With this, plans to extend the state’s sales tax holiday from its normal two days to two months. As of right now, the Commonwealth’s state tax revenues are up 14.9%.

“We’re proposing to use the Massachusetts surplus to expand the normal sales tax holiday to cover the entire months of August and September,” Baker said.

David Lunden, the assistant manager at Manny’s Appliances in Westfield, said that extending the holiday will help them provide better customer service. “You don’t have to plan your entire transaction around that weekend, we will be able to take better care of you because you won’t be waiting in line for you to make your transaction,” Lunden said.

However, some state lawmakers are expressing opposition to the proposed legislation. State Senator Eric Lesser thinks the state could use the surplus in a more effective way.

This proposal would cost $900 million and do almost nothing to help our local retailers. Now that COVID is ending, demand is at record levels. Our local businesses need more workers and better infrastructure, not political gimmicks. Extra funds should be used to reduce class sizes, repair crumbling roads and bridges, improve broadband internet, or use to pay down debt. State Senator Eric Lesser

If legislation doesn’t pass, the normal sales tax holiday will still happen on August 14 and 15.