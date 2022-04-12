LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Crews are crossing more and more land off their lists as they cut through brush, wade through swamps, and forage through forests for any sign of Meghan Marohn — a local Shaker High School teacher, who’s been missing for more than two weeks now. NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton took the trip out to Massachusetts Monday night to catch up on search efforts.

Both volunteer and professional police search teams have spent two weeks combing the woods around Lee, Massachusetts looking for 42-year-old missing English teacher Meghan Marohn, but so far, they’ve found no trace of her.

Searchers spent Monday branching out from where Marohn’s car was found abandoned March 27 in Longcope Park. Volunteers with the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team have covered a wide area of land with a square mile left to go.

Meanwhile, Lee and Massachusetts State Police crews called in some extra manpower from Albany County to search the more difficult terrain in the Beartown State Forest.

Sheriff Craig Apple took a team of 18 experienced land navigation officers to hike and search about four miles. He says it was a long six hours of work, and although they didn’t find anything, the more land they can cross off the list, the more likely they’ll eventually find Meghan Marohn.

Marohn’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return. They are also operating a 24 Hour Tip Hotline at (413) 327-6255.