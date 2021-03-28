Juvenile arrested for homicide following Berkshire County death

ADAMS, Ma, (NEWS10) – Police in Adams have charged a juvenile with first degree murder following a death on East Hoosac Street. The victim, 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez, was found to have died from a gunshot wound.

Police were called after an unnamed individual discovered Martinez’s body on Thursday evening. Adams Ambulance paramedics confirmed Martinez’s death upon arrival.

In a statement following the arrest, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington sent her condolences to Martinez’s family and thanked detectives for their work on the case.

“I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss. I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The juvenile was arrested following a multi-agency investigation, which involved: the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, Adams Police, North Adams Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge at at Northern Berkshire District Court will arraign the suspect on Monday.