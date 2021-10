STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) — Is it time for you to replace your smoke detectors? If it’s older than 10 years, the answer is yes!

Newer smoke detectors come with a ten-year sealed battery that guarantees reliability for a decade. The Sturbridge Fire Department in Massachusetts recommends them for this reason.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, they regularly get calls for smoke alarms only to discover the problem isn’t a fire, but a defective smoke alarm instead.