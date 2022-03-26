NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A woman hiking on the Cascade Falls Trail was unable to move after slipping and hurting herself around 1:30 p.m. Friday. She called 911 on her cellphone and described her injuries, location, and situation.







Photos courtesy North Adams 911.

Northern Berkshire EMS was dispatched and the North Adams Fire Department was called to help with the extraction. The hiker had two dogs with her, and a friend went on the trail to assist in guiding the dogs out while the medics and firemen did their work.

Preliminary reports suggest the woman had a dislocated hip and an injured wrist. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she is recovering from her injuries.