In Massachusetts, Hilltowns and Berkshires saw most April snowfall

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — Snow in mid-April is part of the classic unpredictable nature of New England weather. While people in the lower Pioneer Valley are expecting little more than a slushy coating, those who live in the Hilltowns and Berkshire County may see some significant snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, western Hampden County, and eastern Hampshire and Franklin Counties. A Winter Storm Warning, meanwhile, is in effect for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire County, and western Franklin County.

Road crews have been actively salting and sanding roads and highways, but drivers are being advised to drive slowly and cautiously, particularly in areas that are expecting more heavy snowfall.

All told, some areas of the eastern Berkshires and northern Hilltowns could see four to nine inches of snow.