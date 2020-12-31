I-91 south in Springfield down to one lane due to jackknifed tractor-trailer, exit 4 closed

Massachusetts News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I-91 southbound in Springfield is down to one lane and exit four to Longmeadow is closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. and there is some gas leaking from the trailer.

The exit is still closed as of 7 a.m. There were no injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is there helping with cleanup.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

