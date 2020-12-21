Hundreds of personal care products donated to those in need in western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Employers Association of the NorthEast picked up hundreds of personal care products Monday morning that will be donated to people in need.

The EANE is teaming up with the Mental Health Association to support the Good to Go program.

According to a news release sent to NEWS10’s Springfield sister station, the Good To Go program is a special initiative of MHA that provides basic personal care items to hundreds of people served by MHA.

The following items have been collected over the past month by the MHA and were donated to those in need:

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Soap/body wash

Shampoo/Conditioner

Razors/shaving cream

Sheets/towels

Moisturizer

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Socks

“This year, more than ever, we recognize the importance of giving back to our community,” said Allison Ebner, Director of Member Relations & Partnerships for EANE.

Allison Ebner, one of the people behind the event it’s important to give back to the community, even if you never meet the person in need, “The act of giving, too, is something our staff appreciated the opportunity to do that for others. Sometimes, giving to someone you’re not actually meeting is just a way to bring happiness and joy to someone in the community.”

Both organizations have been working together all year to help those impacted by COVID-19.