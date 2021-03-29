How to stay safe when wind gusts are damaging

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The weekend’s windy weather included strong and damaging gusts of 50 to 60 miles an hour that lasted into Monday. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and other Western Massachusetts counties until 4 p.m.
The winds to downed trees and power lines, so power outages were unavoidable. Here are some ways to stay safe when winds can be damaging:
- Avoid any windows during the windstorm
- Avoid being outside near areas with a lot of trees due to the potential of broken branches flying around
- Be prepared with charged electronics and flashlights
- Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture you might have
- Travel may be difficult for taller vehicles due to the wind gusts, so use caution when driving