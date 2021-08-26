How to stay cool without driving up your electric bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The above-average heat is continuing Thursday, with a heat advisory in place for most of Western Massachusetts and into the Capital Region. With many people running their air conditioners, the increased demand for energy can cause problems for the power grid, and drive up your electric bill. But there are ways you can conserve energy while staying safe.

Raising your air conditioning temperature setting from 70 degrees to 74 degrees can cut your daily electric costs almost in half. Eversource says that on average, Massachusetts customers use approximately 40% more energy during the summer months.

Another piece of advice is to limit heat coming into your home by blocking the sun from coming in. The best way to do that is to close your blinds and windows during the hottest hours of the day. Also, you can try running large appliances in the morning or at night, when it’s cooler, because they can heat up your home and force the air conditioning to work harder. You can also save power by unplugging electronic devices when you aren’t using them, such as your television or your laptop charger.

Doing these things will save money, and prevent overloading the power grid, which could cause blackouts or brownouts.