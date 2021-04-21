Home sales still increasing in Massachusetts

(WWLP) — When it comes to housing in western Massachusetts, it’s currently a seller’s market.

According to the March 2021 sales report by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, home prices continue to increase, now up 16.7% compared to this time last year. The amount of homes for sale has plunged by 68%.

“The boom is that there are more sellers coming on the market right now,” said Carrie Blair, real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty Pioneer Valley. “They’re getting top dollar for their house right now. This is the highest market we have ever seen.”