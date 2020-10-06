Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resumes in-person visitation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who have loved-ones at the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke will once again be able to visit them inside the facility.

On the facility’s official Twitter account Tuesday, it was announced that indoor visitation at the Soldiers’ Home has resumed. Photos shared by the home showed a designated indoor area set-up for visitation. All visitors have to receive a temperature screening prior to visiting, and must wear a facility-issued mask.

All in-person visits to Soldiers’ Home residents were suspended during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit the facility particularly hard. A total of 76 veteran-residents died after testing positive for COVID-19 during that outbreak.

Outdoor visits at the Soldiers Home were allowed to resume in June, though they were stopped for a short time in September after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

