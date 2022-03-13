MASSACHUSETTS (STACKER) – The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Massachusetts.

#14. Hampden County

– Median household income: $55,429

— 31.8% below state median, 11.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Berkshire County

– Median household income: $59,230

— 27.1% below state median, 5.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Franklin County

– Median household income: $60,950

— 25.0% below state median, 3.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

— #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Bristol County

– Median household income: $69,095

— 14.9% below state median, 9.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.4%

— #286 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Suffolk County

– Median household income: $69,669

— 14.2% below state median, 10.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 36.7%

— #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

— #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Hampshire County

– Median household income: $70,876

— 12.7% below state median, 12.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

— #266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Dukes County

– Median household income: $71,811

— 11.6% below state median, 14.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 36.2%

— #218 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Barnstable County

– Median household income: $74,336

— 8.5% below state median, 18.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

— #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Worcester County

– Median household income: $74,679

— 8.0% below state median, 18.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

— #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Essex County

– Median household income: $79,263

— 2.4% below state median, 26.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 39.8%

— #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Plymouth County

– Median household income: $89,489

— 10.2% above state median, 42.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 45.0%

— #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Middlesex County

– Median household income: $102,603

— 26.3% above state median, 63.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 51.2%

— #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

— #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Norfolk County

– Median household income: $103,291

— 27.2% above state median, 64.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 51.6%

— #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Nantucket County

– Median household income: $107,717

— 32.6% above state median, 71.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 54.4%

— #20 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

— #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.