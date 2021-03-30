Health officials warn of COVID spike as residents relax

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) — A warning from health officials: Don’t let your guard down.

This comes as COVID-19 cases go upward in Massachusetts, especially in people under the age of 30. Springfield health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton Harris said community spread is still a concern.

“It’s not over,” said Commissioner Caulton-Harris. “It is important to still acknowledge that we are still in a pandemic.”

Massachusetts daily virus cases have increased by more than 40% since the beginning of this month. Springfield city and hospital leaders attribute the uptick during St. Patrick’s Day festivities and the state’s reopening. They also blame a lack of mask-wearing.

“I’m more for the reopening,” said Milton Sagardia of West Springfield. “Anything without the masks, you know? But I understand the precautions and all of that, so just being more cautious and having the hand sanitizer around.”

And as states continue to reopen, CDC officials warn of a fourth wave, urging people to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions. Those precautions are mask-wearing and social distancing.

