Hands-free driving in Mass. goes into effect Sunday

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Starting this weekend, a new law goes into effect in Massachusetts to help keep all drivers and pedestrians safe on the roads.

Starting Sunday, drivers must put down their devices while behind the wheel. New York has had a similar law in place for years.

The law in Massachusetts requires drivers to use cell phones and other devices in hands-free mode meaning it must be mounted to the windshield, dashboard or center console. Handheld use will also be illegal at a red light or stop sign.

For drivers under the age of 18, all electronic device use is illegal, including the use of hands-free mode.

The state will start collecting fines on April 1.

