Hampden DA to announce multi-state major gun and drug seizure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office held a news conference Friday to announce a multi-state narcotics investigation.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined with Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police at Tower Square on Main Street in Springfield to announce a major gun and drug seizure at 11 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, members of state, federal, and local law enforcement concluded an investigation resulting in a large seizure of guns and drugs.

