Hampden County Sheriff’s Department searching for inmate who walked away from recovery center

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield on Monday.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, Sheriff Nick Cocchi reported that 32-year-old Bernardo Reyes-Velasquez walked away from the facility at 3:10 p.m. on Monday.



Reyes-Velasquez is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The recovery center is a minimum-security facility per Hampden County Sheriff’s Department’s classification procedures.



According to Rizzuto, Reyes-Velasquez’s last known address was in Springfield and was charged with breaking and entering a building at nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. He started his sentence on Nov. 12, 2017, came to the recovery center on July 21, 2020, and was released for release on Nov. 11, 2022.



Sheriff Cocchi stated, “Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security because he was not seen to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation, it is always a matter of caution.”



The sheriff’s apprehension team has been dispatched to search for this person. Please call the sheriff’s office at (413) 858-0195 or local police if you see this individual.

