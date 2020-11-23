Grocery shoppers gear up for a smaller Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — This Thanksgiving, the guest list is expected to be a lot shorter. However, on Sunday, shoppers were at the Big Y in Chicopee, crossing off what they need on their list. Many are sticking with their holiday favorites.

“I bought a frozen turkey,” said Justin Nealon of Chicopee. “[It’s] a little too big for us but that’s all they had.”

Nealon likes to spend his Thanksgiving in the kitchen, serving up to 20 people. This year that feast is down to just three people.

“Just my wife, myself, and my sister,” said Nealon. “I feel terrible about it. We’d like to be sitting down with all those people but it’s not wise.”

Safety is also a concern for Dianne Escribano. A Home Help Aide from Chicopee, she wants to make sure her patients and her family are safe.

“I don’t want to bring it to them and I don’t want them to bring it home to me,” she said. “I want everybody to relax and enjoy themselves.”

And while this year took its toll, folks say they still have things to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful for everybody in my family and keeping them healthy,” said Escribano. “We’ll just get through this, that’s all we can do.”