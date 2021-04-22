Governor Baker visits Berkshire Regional Collaborative Vaccination Site, provides update

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to tour the Berkshire Regional Collaborative Vaccination site in Pittsfield on Thursday afternoon.

Watch live on WWLP.com at 1 p.m.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Polito, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, and other local leaders at 1:00 p.m. Baker will also provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process. 22News will live be streaming the conference.

The vaccination site is located at the Berkshire Community College Field House on West Street in Pittsfield. The site is available for those who live, work, or go to school in Massachusetts. Residents can make an appointment on the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative website.

As of Monday, everyone ages 16 and older in Massachusetts are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.