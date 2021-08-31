Governor Baker visits Becket to highlight “Last Mile” program

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Becket Tuesday to highlight the “Last Mile” broadband program.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Polito and local officials in Becket to celebrate the ongoing construction and installation of the town’s municipally owned broadband network. 22News will be livestreaming the event and update the information as soon as it becomes available.

According to the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, the Last Mile program was founded to support and co-invest in residential broadband access projects in 53 last mile towns throughout western and central Massachusetts. The term “Last Mile” refers to town and cities that are the final leg of the telecommunications network or the end of the wired connection lines.

Becket’s broadband program is one that it municipally owned.

