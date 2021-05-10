Governor Baker tours vaccine site in Quincy, provides COVID-19 update

Watch live at 3:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Manet Community Health Center Vaccination Site in Quincy and to provide the state’s COVID-19 vaccination update Monday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Manet Community Health Center CEO Cynthia Sierra and local leaders to tour the vaccination site at Manet Community Health Center and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response on the COVID-19 vaccination process at 3:30 p.m.

Six mass vaccination sites,at Boston’s Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center, the Natick Mall, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, is accepting walk-ins for vaccine doses. The West of the River Collaborative vaccination site in West Springfield is accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition.

As of Sunday, 6,738,477 Massachusetts residents are either fully vaccinated or the have received their first shot. Governor Baker said we are on track to achieve herd immunity, which is 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated, by early June.