REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Revere Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Officials will provide an update at around 12:30 p.m. from testing site which is located across the street from The Shops at Suffolk Downs on 31 Furlong Drive in Revere.