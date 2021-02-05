Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 vaccination update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination process Friday morning.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at 11:30 a.m.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that 120,000 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available for next week as the state continues to scramble to improve the rollout of its vaccination program.

There are currently 125 vaccination sites in Massachusetts, and the Baker-Polito Administration expects this will increase to 165 sites by mid-February.