Governor Baker cancels certain COVID-19 orders

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to announce information about rescinding certain COVID-19 orders for the state Friday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to rescind certain COVID orders.

Officials will provide a live update at 12 p.m. from the Boston State House Library.

On March 10, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, giving the Administration more flexibility to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak. The state of emergency is set to end on June 15.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Orders

Limits on Gatherings

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #63 (issued February 4, 2021) Rescinded COVID-19 Order #57, established gathering limits of 10 people indoors; 25 people outdoors. March 22 Appendix to COVID-19 Order #63 (issued March 18, 2021): Superseded gathering limits from above order and amended them as follows: Gatherings at private residences: 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors Gatherings at event venues and in public settings: 100 people indoors, 150 people outdoors



Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Travel Restrictions

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #66 (issued March 18, 2021): Rescinded COVID-19 Order #45 effective 12:01AM on March 22, 2021. Directed the Department of Public Health to issue in its place an Advisory for Travelers to Massachusetts to inform the public of appropriate safety measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #45 (issued July 24, 2020) Instituted mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in Massachusetts (rescinded by COVID-19 Order #66 effective March 22, 2021)

Note: Please visit Mass.Gov/MATraveler for the latest details on travel requirements.

Masks & Face-Coverings

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #67 (issued April 29, 2021) Revised order requiring all persons to wear face-coverings when in indoor public places and when attending events and gatherings in public locations. Face-coverings required in public outdoor places when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance, or as otherwise specified by Sector-Specific COVID-19 Safety Rules.

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #55 (issued November 2, 2020) Revised order requiring all persons to wear face-coverings in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Allows for an exception for residents who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or disabling condition, but allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition. Allows schools to require that students participating in in-person learning provide proof of such a medical or disabling condition. (rescinded by Order #67 effective 4/30, 12:01 AM).

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #31 (issued May 1, 2020) Required face-coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible and at all times on public transit and in retail settings (rescinded by Order #55 effective 11/6, 12:01AM)

Note: Please visit Mass.Gov/MaskUp for information and best practices related to face-coverings. Also view Guidance and Frequently Asked Questions from the Department of Public Health

Reopening Protocols & Business Restrictions

Note: Please visit the Reopening Massachusetts website for the latest details on the Commonwealth’s reopening process.

Early Education & Child Care

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #49 (issued August 28, 2020) Authorized arrangements for child care and supervision during the school day to accommodate remote learning

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #41 (issued June 26, 2020) Authorized the reopening of child care programs, and rescinded the authorization for emergency child care programs and 8 other orders

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #36 (issued June 1, 2020) Authorized preparations for the reopening of child care programs, and for the issuance of minimum health and safety standards for child care programs

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #26 (issued April 16, 2020) Authorized the creation and operation of emergency residential programs and emergency placement agencies for children

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #27 (issued April 21, 2020) Extended closure of non-emergency child care programs

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #15 (issued March 25, 2020) Extended closure of non-emergency child care programs

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #10 (issued March 18, 2020) Closed child care programs and authorized the temporary creation of emergency child care programs

Note: Please visit the Department of Early Education and Care’s website for details on reopening early education & child care in the Commonwealth.

K-12 Schools

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Note: Please visit the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website for details on K-12 reopening in the Commonwealth.

Recreation & Beaches

DPH Order (issued October 22, 2020) regarding operation of indoor ice rinks and indoor ice skating and hockey facilities

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #34 (issued May 18, 2020) Expanded access to and use of state beaches and addressed other outdoor recreational activities

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #22 (issued April 2, 2020) Limited access to and use of state beaches (rescinded by Order #34)

Note: Please visit the Executive Office of Environmental Affairs’ website for guidance and directives related to the reopening of outdoor recreational activities and businesses

Pharmacy & Grocery Operations

DPH Order (issued April 4, 2020) regarding the COVID Pharmacy Assistance Team

DPH Order (issued April 3, 2020) Permitted licensed pharmacies to create and sell hand sanitizer over the counter (replaces a previous March 15 order)

DPH Order (issued March 24, 2020) regarding modifications to pharmacy practice (View Guidance, see Pharmacies section)

DPH Order (issued March 18, 2020) regarding the administration of certain medications for the treatment of opioid misuse disorder (view Guidance)

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

DPH Order (issued March 25, 2020) Addressed the operation of grocery stores and pharmacies (Guidance issued April 7) (Rescinded by DPH Order of July 10)

Health Insurance

DPH Order (Issued February 9, 2021) Authorizes the sharing of COVID-19 vaccination information from the Massachusetts Immunization Information System with MassHealth and other health insurers. View Guidance.

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #61 (issued January 21, 2021) Rescinds COVID-19 Orders #4 and #25. Continues certain requirements for out-of-network billing when an insured patient is treated for COVID-19 at a hospital or other provider that is not in-network for the patient’s plan.

DPH Order (issued July 22, 2020) Prohibited billing uninsured individuals for COVID-19 testing

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #25 (issued April 9, 2020) Mandated that insurers cover all medically required emergency and inpatient services for COVID-19 treatment without any cost sharing (rescinded by Order #61)

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #4 (issued March 15, 2020): Required insurers to cover all medically necessary telehealth services and that such services be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person services. For COVID-19 treatment, insurers are required to provide telehealth services without cost-sharing (rescinded by Order #61)

Health Care Workforce

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Health Care Delivery

DPH Order (issued February 3, 2021) regarding vaccine reporting to the Massachusetts Immunization Information System (MIIS)

DPH Order (issued April 6, 2020) regarding submission of written follow up procedures for oral prescriptions (view Guidance)

DPH Order (issued March 24, 2020) Exempted certain activities that are necessary to address COVID-19 from determination of need approval(view Guidance)

DPH Order (issued March 17, 2020) relative to Emergency Medical Services Care

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Labs & Hospitals

DPH Order (issued January 12, 2021) regarding temporary laboratory licenses for COVID-19 testing

DPH Order (issued April 28, 2020) Allowed certain referrals to clinical laboratories for COVID-19 testing

DPH Order (issued April 8, 2020) regarding collection of complete demographic information on patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19

DPH Order (issued March 15, 2020) relative to hospital visitor restrictions (view Guidance issued June 6, which replaced Guidance issued March 16)

Congregate Care

State Permits, Licenses & Inspections

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #42 (issued July 2, 2020) Resumed state permitting deadlines and continued to extend the validity of certain state permits

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Registry of Motor Vehicles

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #64: Amends COVID-19 Order #47 so as to permit drivers who renewed their license or identification for a standard ID during the State of Emergency to upgrade to a REAL ID at no extra cost beginning on a date set by the Registrar.

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #47 (issued August 11, 2020) Extension of second order authorizing actions to limit in-person transactions at the RMV

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #11 (issued March 20, 2020) First order authorizing actions to limit in-person transactions at the RMV

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Note: Please visit the Registry of Motor Vehicle’s website to learn more about accessing RMV services during COVID-19.

Governor’s Council

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #29 (issued April 28, 2020) Revised order allowing for remote participation for the Governor’s Council

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders:

Governor’s COVID-19 Order #14 (issued March 23, 2020) Allowed for remote participation for the Governor’s Council (rescinded by Order #29)

Essential Services (Archive)

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders;

Note: The Commonwealth’s “Reopening Massachusetts” process is now underway, and all businesses and organizations should review that process to determine when they are permitted to reopen. All businesses and organizations that provided COVID-19 Essential Services were included in Phase 1 of the reopening plan. The Essential Services List remains published for reference only. It may be viewed here.

Miscellaneous / Other

Rescinded/Lapsed Orders: