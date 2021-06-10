Governor Baker announces rapid reemployment program

Watch live at 2:15 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Roxbury Community College in Boston to announce updates to the Rapid Reemployment Program Thursday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Secretary of Education James Peyser, Co-Chair of the Workforce Skills Cabinet, Roxbury Community College President Valerie Robinson and President of Commonwealth Corporation Christine Abrams to make an announcement relative to the Rapid Reemployment Program, which will support the placement and training of residents who have experienced an employment interruption due to COVID-19.

Officials will provide an update to the Rapid Reemployment Program at 2:15 p.m.

Funding of up to $4.652M is available for retraining and employment programs to support our state’s recovery.