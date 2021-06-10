Governor Baker announces rapid reemployment program

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 2:15 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Roxbury Community College in Boston to announce updates to the Rapid Reemployment Program Thursday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Secretary of Education James Peyser, Co-Chair of the Workforce Skills Cabinet, Roxbury Community College President Valerie Robinson and President of Commonwealth Corporation Christine Abrams to make an announcement relative to the Rapid Reemployment Program, which will support the placement and training of residents who have experienced an employment interruption due to COVID-19.

Officials will provide an update to the Rapid Reemployment Program at 2:15 p.m.

Funding of up to $4.652M is available for retraining and employment programs to support our state’s recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire