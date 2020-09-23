Governor Baker announces increase in seating for restaurants, 10 statewide projects to promote local businesses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker made an announcement Wednesday morning in regards to the Commonwealth Places Program.

Baker began saying the Stop the Spread initiative would continue in all 18 communities up to October 31st.

According to Governor Baker, Gov. our seven day average is at .8 percent and some communities might see a bump in cases if large gatherings occur or if there’s an outbreak at a nursing home.

When looking at data, cities and towns should look at three weeks worth to determine a trend. With that, Baker is asking school districts in gray and green communities on the weekly COVID-19 map to consider offering in-person learning to students.

Baker also announced that beginning Monday September 28th, restaurants will be able to sit ten people to a table, up from six, and will be applied to indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurant will also be allowed to use restaurant bar seating for customers. Bars and night clubs will continue to remain closed.

On June 19, MassDevelopment announced $225,000 in funding for a new round of the program which is a statewide initiative that leverages public support for placemaking projects in Massachusetts. Eligible projects will comply with the Commonwealth’s Reopening plan and may include outdoor seating spaces, sidewalk retail venues, partitions to support social distancing, and more.

On Wednesday, Governor Baker announced $90,000 of that funding will be used in ten projects across the state. The projects will be used to increase interest in local shopping and restaurants.

According to MassDevelopment, The COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places funding round is being made available specifically to help community partners prepare public space and commercial districts to best serve their population during communities’ economic recovery efforts.