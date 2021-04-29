Governor Baker announces Career Technical Initiative

DANVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker tours a school Danvers and provides an update to the Career Technical Initiative Thursday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta to tour Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School and make an announcement relative to the Baker-Polito Administration’s Career Technical Initiative (CTI). 

Officials will provide a live update on the CTI announcement at around 11:00 a.m. from Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, located at 565 Maple Street in Danvers.

