Governor Baker and Education Secretary discuss early college program

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 1:15 p.m. on WWLP.com

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to tour New Heights Charter School in Brockton and discuss an early college program Friday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, First Lady Lauren Baker and Secretary of Education James Peyser to tour New Heights Charter School in Brockton to highlight its early college program and participate in a roundtable discussion with students and faculty.

MAP: New Heights Charter School

A new study from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center looked at year-to-year fall enrollment numbers and found a sharp decline. The 22News I-Team examined the numbers and found that nationally, undergraduate enrollment this past fall declined by 3.6 percent.  In Massachusetts, that decline is a bit more pronounced, closer to 4 percent.  That’s a difference of just over 16,900 students in the Commonwealth from 2019. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire