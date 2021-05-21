Governor Baker and Education Secretary discuss early college program

Watch live at 1:15 p.m. on WWLP.com

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to tour New Heights Charter School in Brockton and discuss an early college program Friday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, First Lady Lauren Baker and Secretary of Education James Peyser to tour New Heights Charter School in Brockton to highlight its early college program and participate in a roundtable discussion with students and faculty.

A new study from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center looked at year-to-year fall enrollment numbers and found a sharp decline. The 22News I-Team examined the numbers and found that nationally, undergraduate enrollment this past fall declined by 3.6 percent. In Massachusetts, that decline is a bit more pronounced, closer to 4 percent. That’s a difference of just over 16,900 students in the Commonwealth from 2019.