Gov. Baker wants Massachusetts residents to continue following COVID safety guidelines

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — While vaccination efforts continue to increase across the Commonwealth, right now, Massachusetts is also seeing a slight increase in positive cases.

Governor Charlie Baker said we are not in the clear just yet. However, the end is in sight but residents will need to continue following the state’s public health guidelines in order to get us there.

With the nice weather approaching and more of the economy reopened residents are venturing out of their homes. This type of activity is leading to an increase in the Commonwealth’s positive test rate.

For weeks now, our seven-day average came in below 2% but this week that number jumped to 2.23%. An increase that Gov. Baker believes was caused by the actions of younger residents.

“While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized it remains critically important for all residents and especially young people to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down their guard,” Baker said on Thursday.

Right now, roughly 30% of residents in Massachusetts have received their first dose of the vaccine. The federal government says that by mid-April states will be receiving larger shipments of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Which Gov. Baker believes will be the key to getting back to normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire