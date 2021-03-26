Gov. Baker wants Massachusetts residents to continue following COVID safety guidelines

BOSTON (WWLP) — While vaccination efforts continue to increase across the Commonwealth, right now, Massachusetts is also seeing a slight increase in positive cases.

Governor Charlie Baker said we are not in the clear just yet. However, the end is in sight but residents will need to continue following the state’s public health guidelines in order to get us there.

With the nice weather approaching and more of the economy reopened residents are venturing out of their homes. This type of activity is leading to an increase in the Commonwealth’s positive test rate.

For weeks now, our seven-day average came in below 2% but this week that number jumped to 2.23%. An increase that Gov. Baker believes was caused by the actions of younger residents.

“While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized it remains critically important for all residents and especially young people to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down their guard,” Baker said on Thursday.

Right now, roughly 30% of residents in Massachusetts have received their first dose of the vaccine. The federal government says that by mid-April states will be receiving larger shipments of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Which Gov. Baker believes will be the key to getting back to normal.