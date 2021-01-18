Gov. Baker signs ‘Laura’s Law’

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito participated in a ceremonial signing of S.2931, “An Act to Ensure Safe Patient Access to Emergency Care,” also known as “Laura’s Law,” at the State House on Jan. 15, 2021. [Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office]

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito participated in a ceremonial signing of S.2931, An Act to ensure safe patient access to emergency care. Named in memory of Laura Levis, Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito were also joined by Laura’s husband, Pete DeMarco, members of her family, and Senator Pat Jehlen.

The new law would implement minimum criteria and standards that ensure safe, timely and accessible patient access to the entrances of Massachusetts hospital emergency departments. These regulations will require that entries must be clearly marked, easily accessible and properly monitored by security when appropriate.

Additionally, the Department of Public Health will convene a working group on patient access to hospital emergency rooms or departments to report on and make recommendations to inform these policies.

“I signed ‘Laura’s Law’ to safeguard against future tragedies occurring just steps away from hospital emergency departments,” said Governor Baker. “In the wake of her tragic passing, Laura’s husband, Pete, undertook an exhaustive effort to honor her legacy and protect others from similar fates. After months of collaboration and hard work with legislators, including Senator Jehlen and Representative Barber, I am proud to sign Laura’s Law and celebrate her memory in a meaningful way.”

In 2016, Laura Levis died of an asthma attack outside of an area hospital when she was unable to locate an accessible entrance to the emergency room.