Gov. Baker: Informal gatherings have caused an increase in COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts have fluctuated, but over the last few weeks, they’ve been on a steady incline.

Informal gatherings have been a huge source of community spread according to Gov. Charlie Baker. He said it’s happening at even higher rates among people between the ages of 19 and 39.

Since March, the state has been taking steps to keep people safe while they are out in public, but COVID-19 data from the department of public health shows that much of the community spread isn’t coming from public interactions it’s coming from informal gatherings.

“People are doing the right things in their formal settings, they’re wearing masks when they go to see a downtown business, they’re wearing masks when they go to the supermarket, people they see when they’re out and about and the places where we all think of masks as being required people are doing it,” Baker said.

As for schools, Governor Baker does not believe that they are responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases.

College campuses, however, are contributing to the increase according to Baker largely due to gatherings off-campus.

With Halloween just around the corner, Baker reminded everyone again that indoor parties aren’t a good idea, and they could lead to additional restrictions if another spike occurs.

